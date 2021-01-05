U.S. Dept. of Justice continues civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A police officer stands in the street as protesters gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) The United States Department of Justice has announced their continued investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice Eric Dreiband and Matthew Krueger, Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced today that a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting of Blake is ongoing.

On Tuesday, the Kenosha District Attorney announced charges would not be filed against the officer that shot Blake in August 2020.

In a release, they state the the investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

The federal investigation will make an independent charging decision.

They are also investigating the arsons, rioting and other violent crimes that happened in Kenosha in August 2020.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly handles Appleton East in Game of the Week

Green Bay beats Youngstown State for first win

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans