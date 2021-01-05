U.S. Dept. of Justice continues civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake

A police officer stands in the street as protesters gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) The United States Department of Justice has announced their continued investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice Eric Dreiband and Matthew Krueger, Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced today that a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting of Blake is ongoing.

On Tuesday, the Kenosha District Attorney announced charges would not be filed against the officer that shot Blake in August 2020.

In a release, they state the the investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

The federal investigation will make an independent charging decision.

They are also investigating the arsons, rioting and other violent crimes that happened in Kenosha in August 2020.