NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Neenah is uninhabitable for the ‘foreseeable future’ following a grease fire in the kitchen.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page about a fire at a residence in the 800 block of Cecil Street. On October 10 around 8:30 p.m., crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.

When crews arrived, there was reportedly heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story residence. The fire was put out and everyone was accounted for.

There were no reported injuries. Authorities said the house would not be habitable for the ‘foreseeable future’.

The cause of the fire was reportedly unattended cooking, which lead to a grease fire on the stove.

The fire department did want to remind residents that working smoke detectors save lives. It was also mentioned that residents should not use water to put out a grease fire.

Instead, slide a lid on the pan, turn off the burner and leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.