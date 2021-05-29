University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh softball is eliminated from DIII College World Series with 2-1 loss

SALEM,Va. (WFRV) – It was a hard fought battle but in the end, the Titans just came up short.

After battling back out of the elimination bracket with a 7-1 win over Tufts on Friday, the UWO softball team fell 2-1 to Birmingham-Southern to be eliminated from the 2021 Division III College World Series.

Birmingham-Southern scored first off an unearned run by Morgan McGuire in the 1st inning. The Panthers then added an insurance run in the 4th inning off a single by McGuire.

The Titans cut the deficit to 1 with a run scored on an error by the Panthers but it was not enough to get the win.

The Titans now have a 1-2 record in the World Series.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Twitter page, the Titans softball senior class achieved 116 wins, were the 2021 WIAC regular season co-champions, were the 2021 WIAC tournament champions, 2017 and 2021 regional champions. They helped the team make its first College World Series appearance since 1988 and helped the Titans grab their first ever College World Series tournament win.