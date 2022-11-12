Cold temperatures have returned, and they are here to stay for at least for the next week. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 30s under partly to mostly sunny skies. The work week will start out dry, but snow chances return Tuesday & Wednesday.
by: Mackenzie Leigh
