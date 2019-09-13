UPDATE: Severe t-storm WATCH now in effect for portions of NE WI

The National Weather Service has now issued a severe t-storm WATCH in effect until 2 AM for Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Marquette counties.

A WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe t-storms to develop, including flooding and tornadoes, along with hail and damaging winds.

Severe t-storm watch in effect until 2 AM Friday

A flash flood WATCH is also in effect for most of northeast Wisconsin. Betweeen 3-5″ of rain has already fallen in northeast Wisconsin this week and another 1-3″ of rain is expected tonight into early Friday morning.

Please be alert for rapidly rising water levels, especially near the rivers, creeks, streams, and low lying areas.

Flash flood watch in effect until 7 AM Friday

Estimated rainfall amounts will likely be in the 1-2″ range.

Stay with Storm Team 5 for the latest.