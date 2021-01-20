NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Upper Michigan man details entry to US Capitol on Facebook, arrested by FBI

CALUMET, Mich. (WFRV) – Multiple pictures and videos posted on Facebook led to a man in Calumet, MI. getting arrested for his involvement with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building.

According to authorities, Karl Dresch entered the U.S. Capitol Building without permission and posted the events on Facebook.

On Dresch’s Facebook, he posted pictures throughout the day from the scenes on the Capitol grounds.

According to the FBI, on Jan. 12 a search warrant for the Facebook account of Dresch was issued, and Facebook provided the information and records to the FBI on Jan. 13.

“Who’s house? OUR HOUSE!” was posted with a picture as protestors stormed the building.

After entering the building Dresch posted a photograph with the title, “We are in.” The picture was specifically of the “Crypt”, which is a location under the rotunda in the center of the Capitol.

Dresch posed for a selfie next to the statue of John Caldwell Calhoun.

Besides posting pictures and videos, Dresch also exchanged Facebook messages while inside the Capitol. “Word is police are getting ready to use tear gas.” was sent by another user, Dresch responded, “Been using it. Mask up.”

Later in the evening, Dresch approved of the events after commenting “Total Victory!” on a picture of a crowd at the Washington Monument.

Dresch also voiced his displeasure with Vice-President Mike Pence commenting on a post “Mike Pence gave our country to the communist hordes, traitor scum like the rest of them, we have your back give the word and we will be back even stronger.”

After receiving a tip and reviewing all of the social media posts, the FBI conducted surveillance of Dresch’s residence in Calumet, MI.

According to authorities, on Jan. 19 law enforcement observed Dresch at the residence. Dresch was seen driving his vehicle and law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and arrested Dresch.

The investigation has not concluded how Dresch got to and from the U.S. Capitol, but in Facebook messages, Dresch talked about riding a bus and then renting a car. However, the available evidence has not shown how Dresch ultimately traveled.

