US Dept. of Labor uncovers child labor law violations at restaurant locations in Wisconsin

The US Department of Labor discovered federal child labor violations at popular restaurant chains in nine states, most of which are in Wisconsin.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Manna, Inc. owns the Wendy’s and Fazoli’s locations involved. And now it’s facing federal penalties.

“Once you hire somebody who’s under the age of 16, there are a lot of restrictions as to how much and when that individual can work,” said Jim Golembeski, executive director at Bay Area Workforce Development.

When you are under 16 and need work, you need a permit.

And even then, there are limitations.

“During the school year, in most cases, a young person under age 16 is limited to only three hours of day, because they have to go to school!” he said.

A franchisee owning many Wisconsin locations of Wendy’s and Fazoli’s is in trouble for working 14 and 15-year-old kids outside of legally approved hours.

And following a Federal investigation, Manna, Inc.–the franchisee–will have to pay $157,114 for violating child labor requirements.

“You want to keep your restaurant open,” said Golembeski. “I get that. You still have to follow the rules.”

In addition to Wisconsin, Manna, Inc. owns restaurants in Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska.

“As difficult as they might be to abide by, federal laws are federal laws,” he said. “And employers need to be responsible to respect those laws.”