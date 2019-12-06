USSS addresses Oshkosh school violence

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) The United States Secret Service recently released a school violence threat assessment to help schools target students who pose a risk.

This assessment is being used as the standard to help prevent future attacks in Wisconsin and nationwide.

The Secret Service’s report has been referred to by several school districts in Wisconsin.

The threat assessment used by the secret service to identify people who pose a threat to the president

Or other protected people is now used to prevent targeted school violence

There were ten key findings in this report. Most notably all attackers showed concerning behavior, putting those who encounter this individual on alert.

Resident Special Agent in Charge Carey Dyer says attackers, “may have been on not only on local law enforcement’s radar but maybe the school’s radar and maybe a social worker’s radar and then parents had to deal with the person.”

Special Agent Carey also says, “when a student is on the radar, collaboration between local law enforcement, school administration, parent, students and even mental health professionals is key to prevent future violence.”