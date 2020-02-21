UW-Madison professor talks state of the 2020 presidential election

Wednesday night’s democratic debate in Nevada was likely the liveliest debate so far.

Ahead of this year’s presidential election, political analysts are weighing in on what Wisconsin’s role in the election will be.

“We’re in Wisconsin which is going to be, if not the key swing state, a really important state in this election,” says UW-Madison professor Barry Burden, who has studied trends in elections.

Wisconsin could help tip the scales in the upcoming presidential election based on what happened in 2016.

“It’s hard to say what Wisconsin’s role will be in all of this when the Wisconsin primary is not until April 7,” says Burden. “So we’re sort of late in the process and about 60% of the delegates will have been selected by then.”

A room full of voters at UW-Fox Valley indicate they don’t know exactly who they’ll be voting for come April.

But Wednesday night’s debate helped solidify some candidates’ longevity in the race.

“Elizabeth Warren had a great debate last night that did help her, she’s had a lot of fundraising off of that already,” says Burden.

And money is important.

Burden says oftentimes too little of it drives candidates from the race.

“Mike Bloomberg is not going to run out of money, Bernie Sanders is not going to run out of money. My guess is Elizabeth Warren or Pete Buttigieg will still be around doing well, so there’s likely to be sort of three or four pretty viable candidates by the time we get here.”

But only time will tell and voters still have months to decide.

“Talking now about it is a way to prepare voters for what to expect and make sure they understand what happens as the process unfolds,” says Burden.

The Nevada caucauses are Saturday, the South Carolina primary is one week after that.