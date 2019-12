FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says a home in Fond du Lac has sustained substantial damage after an early morning fire on Saturday.

Firefighters say around 2:54 a.m., they responded to the report of fire showing on the back of a house located at 222 W. Arndt St.

Vacant home up in flames on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 (Photo courtesy Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue)

Multiple firefighters from surrounding communities helped extinguished the fire, but not before the house experienced substantial damage.

The fire is currently under investigation and there were no injuries reported.