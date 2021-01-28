Vaccinations remain by appointment only as supply remains lower than demand

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The process of vaccinations continue throughout the Country and here at home with the Wisconsin Department of Public Health placing various criteria phases for obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be hard to get based on demand, so some people might be thinking to just show up to a site, and hope to get the vaccine.

Medical professionals advise against just showing up to a site without an appointment. ” I would suggest going through the process. I would think that just showing up would be fairly unreliable,” said Sharla Baenen of Bellin Health. Baenen says that there have been cancellations and no shows, but those appointments tend to go to the next person waiting for one. “We have many people who are standing by, waiting for an appointment who would jump on the opportunity to get the vaccine,” said Baenen.

Prevea Health is also vaccinating individuals and say that they have a particular method in their process. “We have a methodology to work through and there is no magic list or line at the end of the day for doses,” said Dr. Ashok Rai of Prevea Health. Rai acknowledges that they do not want to waste a dose, so the best bet is to make your appointment for a solid time that you can be sure to make. “Number one, be patient. We want you to get the vaccine in you and you are our top priority as much as you’re the State’s priority,” said Rai.