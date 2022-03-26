VALDERS, Wis. (WFRV) – When Corissa Charles lost her wedding ring at work in 2015 she was devastated thinking she would never see it again.

She said, “I was working in the pharmacy and I was helping a patient in the drive-through and I thought that it had fell off into the patient’s bag.”

Corissa searched high and low — and in the trash that day but never found it. But that all changed when the new owner of the old Shopko building found the ring in the remodeling process and turned it into Kiel Police.

“I was on the verge of tears and I just didn’t ever expect to see it again,” said Charles. “So putting it back on I was so overwhelmed with emotion.”

Her husband said while he is happy to have the ring back at the end of the day it was only a symbol of their marriage.

He said, “It didn’t bother me because I knew through everything the ring symbolized our marriage but a ring is just a piece of material. I mean it can always be replaced.”

The Charles’ said they are both so happy to see there are people in the world willing to do the right thing.

“It shows that there are still kind people out there who are generous enough to take it back, and help somebody find what it theirs,” said Corissa.

“I am excited to see that there’s somebody out there that cares enough to say hey let’s return it to the rightful owner and see what happens,” said Jacob”

Corissa said she tried to give the man a reward for turning in the ring which he declined and said he just wanted to make sure it got back to the rightful owner.