Victorian Christmas Season at Hearthstone

Hearthstone Historic House Museum has announced this year`s theme and the pianists who will perform Friday and Saturday evenings during its Victorian Christmas season.

Drawing inspiration from one of America`s favorite literary works of the Victorian era, Hearthstone invites you to enter the world of the March family as it celebrates an old-fashion Christmas during Victorian Christmas: Little Women. Each of Hearthstone`s rooms features a tree and decorations that bring the themes of the much-loved novel to life – themes that still resonate today – love of family, love of country, and rallying together to make it through tough times.

“Victorian Christmas: Little Women” is included in all regular daytime tours of Hearthstone and serves as a backdrop for its evening Christmas open houses on select Friday and Saturday nights. Evenings feature traditional Christmas carols played on the museum`s 1875 Kranich and Bach square grand piano and docents in period dress.

Daytime Christmas tours run Thursdays through Sundays starting Saturday, November 28 and ending January 3rd. Click here for more information