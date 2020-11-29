FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Victorian Christmas Season at Hearthstone

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hearthstone Historic House Museum has announced this year`s theme and the pianists who will perform Friday and Saturday evenings during its Victorian Christmas season.

Drawing inspiration from one of America`s favorite literary works of the Victorian era, Hearthstone invites you to enter the world of the March family as it celebrates an old-fashion Christmas during Victorian Christmas: Little Women. Each of Hearthstone`s rooms features a tree and decorations that bring the themes of the much-loved novel to life – themes that still resonate today – love of family, love of country, and rallying together to make it through tough times.

“Victorian Christmas: Little Women” is included in all regular daytime tours of Hearthstone and serves as a backdrop for its evening Christmas open houses on select Friday and Saturday nights. Evenings feature traditional Christmas carols played on the museum`s 1875 Kranich and Bach square grand piano and docents in period dress.

Daytime Christmas tours run Thursdays through Sundays starting Saturday, November 28 and ending January 3rd. Click here for more information

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hallum's hat trick leads Gamblers past Chicago

Conference contenders dominate in girls basketball openers

Phoenix set to begin Will Ryan Era against Minnesota

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs