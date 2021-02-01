Video: Snowmobile club grooming machine destroyed in fire

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – A Saturday night of grooming snowmobile trails in Ontonagon County quickly turned into a fiery rescue.

According to the North Country Snowmobile Club UP, the driver had completed 7 miles in the Lake of the Clouds area when their grooming tractor caught fire.

The club credits a man named Jason, their mechanic for using a snowmobile to come to the aid of the driver, who was able to escape the burning machine, uninjured. It’s not clear at this time what started the fire in the machine.

Video shows the shell of the machine still burning.

North Country Snowmobile Club UP is a non-profit, volunteer organization. According to a fundraiser started by the club, money raised would cover expenses which may not be fully covered by insurance, or reimbursed by the Michigan DNR.

Since Saturday, the fundraiser has gathered nearly $2,500, which is roughly a quarter of what they hope to raise.

According to the fundraiser page, “With indoor dining poised to re-open on Monday, we need to be at the top of our game to facilitate the local economy in a quick recovery by providing the best trails possible. Please assist us in our support of this community as we investigate all options to respond quickly and positively to this major set back.”