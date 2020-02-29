Vigil held for two children found dead in Kaukauna home

Friday, Kaukauna remembered the lives of two young children.

The bodies of five-year-old William Beyer and three-year-old Danielle Beyer were found in a home in Kaukauna last Monday.

Police say they were found dead with “intentionally inflicted injuries.”

The investigation is far from over, but people who know the children, want to start the healing process.

“It’s been very somber these days, in light of everything that’s happened with the children,” says vigil organizer Shari Van Mun. “We’re here today to really positively remember Dani and Will.”

Many at the vigil didn’t know William and Danielle, lovingly called Dani, but it didn’t matter.

“It’s heartbreaking anytime there’s a loss of anyone in your community, it’s heartbreaking,” says Kaukauna mayor Tony Penterman. “But when it’s two young children it’s even more tragic. I don’t have any kids, but I love kids and it’s just sad all the way around.”

Much of the community hope answers as to what happened to William and Danielle will come soon.

“There’s a lot of speculation out there and unfortunately we don’t have the answers, that’s going to happen,” says Van Mun. “At this time they (the family) need to have that support to get through this.”

There will be a benefit on March 21st at the former Nicolet School building in Kaukauna from noon to 4 p.m. to help pay for funeral costs.