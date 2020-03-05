“Virus Without Borders:” Coronavirus discussion takes center stage at UW – Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — UW – Green Bay professors will take a comprehensive look at the threat of and response to the Coronavirus Thursday afternoon at the Christie Theatre.

The event, called “Virus Without Borders” will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

UW – Green Bay Professors Chris Vandenhouten (Nursing and Global Studies), Rebecca Hovarter (Nursing), and Brian Merkel (Human Biology) will cover symptoms of the virus, testing and treatment options, the current state of the outbreak, the effectiveness of a quarantine, vaccine development, and other topics related to COVID-19.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor will talk to those professors ahead of the event and will have more on Local 5 News Thursday evening.