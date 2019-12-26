Volunteers make Christmas special for shelter pets in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) After the frenzy of unwrapping gifts, hundreds of families headed out to a local humane association to make Christmas special for some lonely four-legged friends.

The Fox Valley Humane Association opened their doors on Christmas for the first time and the community opened their hearts to shelter pets.

Animal lovers read, played and socialized with the cats, dogs, and even rabbits, who would otherwise spend Christmas in a cage.

Travis Stingl volunteered at the event and says, “None of these animals have family to play with, like most other animals. So, it’s good for the community. It’s good for the animals to come out and play with them.”

Most people who volunteered already have dogs and cats at home but just wanted to make sure these shelter pets felt the holiday spirit and the human touch.

Organizers say this event far exceeded their expectations.

Vicki Prey, Executive Director for the Fox Valley Humane Association says, “It’s so heartwarming that so many people wanted to come in and just show the animals in the shelter some affection and some love and to let them know that they will find a home.”

Due to the overwhelming turnout, the Fox Valley Humane Association says they will likely host this event next year.