GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rise and shine, Packers fans. 8:30 a.m. is when the Green and Gold kicked off their first game across the pond and fans were already visiting Green Bay establishments an hour earlier.

Simonet’s opened at 7:30 a.m., an unusual time for the bar to start the day, but people were as eager as ever to cheer for the Packers.

Green Bay native Chris Glodowski says, “If it was a home game, we would’ve been at Lambeau Field at 8, so why not come out to Simonet’s at 7:30?”

Lacee Griffin from De Pere was also feeling confident about the team’s chances saying, “It’s hard to doubt them because the last few seasons have been phenomenal, and with having Aaron Rodgers back there as quarterback, he makes things happen.”

Despite the Pack barely eeking out a win last week against the New England Patriots in overtime last week, fans felt the international game would end in a W.

Robby Vandermeuse, a Green Bay resident, says, “I feel really good about it. [The Giants] are going to have to beat us with their run game and I think our offense is starting to put it together.”

While it was a unique experience for Packers fans, the team ultimately lost to the Giants 27-22.

The Packers will play the New York Jets at home next week at 12:00 p.m.