Walmart says recalled product linked to deadly infection was sold at 4 stores in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Walmart voluntarily recalled around 3,900 bottles of Better Homes & Gardens-branded Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria.

In a statement released by Walmart, they say the company quickly enacted plans after federal agencies alerted the company about concerns with the spray manufactured by Flora Classique Inc. The product is sold under the Better Homes 7 Gardens brand.

“We are committed to providing safe, high-quality products to our customers. Our sympathies go out to the four families that have been impacted by this situation. Customer safety is always a top priority and as part of the recall we proactively put plans in action to notify customers and prevent further product sales while federal agencies continue their investigation.” Walmart

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Oct. 22 announced that an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria in a bottle found at the home of a patient in Georgia. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The company said it began contacting shoppers on Oct. 22, after an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined one bottle of the “lavender and chamomile”-scented spray to contain a bacteria known to cause melioidosis, a potentially fatal disease primarily seen in tropical climates.

The stores in Wisconsin include:

920 State Road 136 – Baraboo

120 Frances Lane – Beaver Dam

2401 US HWY 14 E – Richland Center

3705 Tower Avenue – Superior

The CDC is currently investigating four cases of melioidosis possibly linked to the recalled products. Two of the four patients, including one child, have died. Those four confirmed cases of melioidosis were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia.

Including Wisconsin, the product was sold across 18 states.

In addition to recalling the products and removing them from sale, Walmart is urging customers who purchased the room sprays to return their bottles to Walmart, double-bagged in zip-top bags and packaged in a cardboard box.

Those who return their room sprays to Walmart will be provided with a $20 gift card, as well as a full refund.