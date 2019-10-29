Wanted Minnesota man arrested in Marinette County

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) — A wanted man from Minnesota was arrested in Marinette County Monday night after leading police on a chase through multiple counties.

The Marinette Sheriff’s Department says they learned about the pursuit around 9:23 p.m. They were notified that Forest County was in pursuit of a pickup truck that was reported stolen. Police say the truck was stolen from Tomahawk.

According to officers, Forest County officials chased the truck into Marinette County, and it was eventually stopped in the Town of Niagara. The suspect was reportedly uncooperative, and police say they believed he could have been armed because the owner of the truck had left his gun in the vehicle. Police say the suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Police have identified the suspect as Dieter Sobtebier, 37, of Minnesota. According to officials, Sobtebier was wanted on warrants related to narcotics charges.

Police say no one was injured and no vehicles were damaged in the incident.