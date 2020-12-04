Warehouse fire in Sheboygan County could be seen from miles away

LYNDON, Wis. (WFRV) – County Road U was shut down for over an hour as fire crews battled a warehouse fire.

According to reports, around 2:30 p.m. Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a 50,000 sq. ft. warehouse that was on fire.

Heavy smoke was visible from several miles away.

Authorities say the fire originated in a burn barrel which then spread to the grass and building.

Due to the threat of several propane tanks being in the building County Road U had to be closed down for over an hour.

There were no injuries and the extent of damage is unknown.

Over seven fire departments assisted on the incident.

