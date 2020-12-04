LYNDON, Wis. (WFRV) – County Road U was shut down for over an hour as fire crews battled a warehouse fire.
According to reports, around 2:30 p.m. Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a 50,000 sq. ft. warehouse that was on fire.
Heavy smoke was visible from several miles away.
Authorities say the fire originated in a burn barrel which then spread to the grass and building.
Due to the threat of several propane tanks being in the building County Road U had to be closed down for over an hour.
There were no injuries and the extent of damage is unknown.
Over seven fire departments assisted on the incident.
Latest Stories
- Appleton Parade float builders take a different angle for this year’s festivities
- Appleton’s ‘Hope for the Holidays’ decoration contest needs your home
- Appleton Parade Committee rolls out Santa Tracker website in place of the Christmas Parade
- Former Appleton Downtown Christmas Parade organizers reflect on the event’s past
- Warehouse fire in Sheboygan County could be seen from miles away