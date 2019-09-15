Warmer; a few showers Sunday

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are in the forecast tonight. You might notice a few downpours at times, but flooding will not be a concern with this round of rain. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few showers will linger across the area into early Sunday. It will be a mostly cloudy day with hit and miss rain showers possible again during the afternoon. Anyone attending the game at Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon should prepare for the possibility of light rain showers. Temperatures will warm into the low to middle 70s.

More sunshine returns early next week with highs in the upper 70s. Another mainly dry day is expected on Tuesday before our next rain chance moves in on Wednesday with high temperatures approaching 80 degrees.