Warmer for your weekend

More Daylight

Now till November, sunset will be after 5 PM. We just need more sun! 9 days of cloudiness in a row thus far.

Tonight’s Weather





Cloudy tonight. Light winds. We will see a few flurries, probably a bit of drizzle tonight. Tomorrow night too. Nothing measureable.

Your Weekend

We will probably see a break in the clouds or a short time Saturday. Likely a bit more sun Sunday. We will get have breezy south west winds Saturday night. The winds will shift westerly Sunday. We will see gusts 25-30 miles per hour at times in spots.

We will work our way back to normal highs as we get into midweek. 26 is about “average” for early February.