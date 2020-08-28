GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Television stations are like families.

People at them work on meaningful matters every day as a team, and they develop close bonds.

You will see that as you read on about Erin Davisson, a familiar personality who is saying her farewells today at WFRV-TV. Retirement is at hand.

Her colleagues take this opportunity to answer one question: “What has Erin Davisson added to your life?”

Mike J. Smith, WFRV Vice President and General Manager

When I first came to WFRV as a Sales Manager 20 years ago, I was thrilled to be able to sell a local news product that featured such well-known anchors like Erin (and Tom). That was such a benefit in talking with advertisers, because while people were often confused with the stations in the market, all you’d have to say is we have Erin Davisson and Tom Zalaski as our news anchors – and then they’d reply, “Oh yes, I know your station!” It had always been an honor and a source of pride to tell people that I worked with Erin. As I’ve lived in Green Bay most of my life and talk to people throughout the area all the time, I have always heard nothing but the most favorable comments about Erin.

When I moved up to the General Manager position five years ago, I got to know Erin quite a bit more. Moving into that position and overseeing the station, including news, made my life so much easier with having such a well-known veteran anchor and a true professional like Erin in her position.

The more that I got to know her, the more I had continued to be impressed with her. Especially, with such a long run in her position, Erin has always been willing and eager to do things beyond her regular anchor duties. She has been such a great ambassador of WFRV-TV, and the type of person who I want to be affiliated with. She’s been out front for us for so many of our annual events, including the Appleton Flag Day and Christmas parades, our Nexstar Day of Caring, our Fireworks Night over Northeast Wisconsin, the first years of our New Year’s Eve special, our annual Veterans specials, this year’s inaugural Remarkable Woman campaign, and so much more. Erin has been outside for many of these specials, and has dealt with sub-zero temperatures, extremely hot and humid days, major snowfalls, tornado warnings, attacks of bugs and mosquitoes, heavy thunderstorms… and never a complaint!

Erin and her husband Mike have been great hosts throughout the years on behalf of Local 5 with the Holiday Travel tours, where so many of our viewers get to know Erin up close and personally.

I was so proud this year when Erin was named as a Local Broadcast Legend by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. She is so deserving of that award and so humble; and she will certainly be remembered for a long, long time throughout all of Northeast Wisconsin. Erin has been one of the most kind and generous people that I have ever been associated with.

R. Perry Kidder, former WFRV Vice President and General Manager

For me, Erin added a tremendous feeling of gratitude and admiration. It was hard to see Erin afflicted with Wilson’s Disease but so gratifying to see her “beat” death with a successful transplant that was not that routine in those days. I admired her abilities as a reporter, and then a top anchor for so many successful years – and especially her rock-solid ethics and genuine, down-home personality. Success never changed her. In life, there are a handful of people who bring joy and light to your day. Erin is one of those people for me.

I would like to share a story. This happened early in Erin’s anchoring career. In the mid ’80s, we acquired the rights to the Appleton Christmas parade from a competing station. We wanted to make sure we did an exceptional job of broadcasting this community treasure. To get the best view of the parade, we planned to set up our talent on the overhang of an entrance to a building across from what is now Houdini Plaza. When we got up there, we realized there were years of pigeon excrement inches thick. The best we could do for her was set a moving pallet on that mess with a couple of chairs. On top of that, it was bitterly cold and windy as can be. We set a ladder up against the overhang that had no safety railings and was about 15 feet in the air. Erin grabbed her script, climbed the ladder and went to work. Afterwards, Erin not only did not complain but just the opposite. Her determination and spirit to make it a great broadcast for the families watching inspired the entire crew. It was that night I knew she was special. All realized we had an anchor who was willing to do the hard, uncomfortable stuff that needed to be done – with no negativity at all. As we all know, not all talent would have dealt with this type of situation as gracefully. This was special and inspiring to her co-workers. Her crew loved her, and the viewers loved her. What I witnessed that night assured me, and all of us at Channel 5, that we had a very special colleague.

Also, I worked with Erin in our three-person Appleton office. As time went on, it was clear to Lee (Hitter, the news director at the time) and I that something was not right with Erin’s health. I don’t think it is my place to write about her struggle with a deadly disease, but I will tell you that she faced her disease and possible death with tremendous courage and dignity – and thank God it had a happy ending. She is special.

Erin Davisson on location with multimedia reporter Rhonda Foxx. (M. David Lee III)

Lee Hitter, former WFRV News Director

Erin added a great deal because of the fact that I was an employee of WFRV before they made me a manager, and I really looked to her and a couple of other key people in the station to help mentor me as a news manager. The way she conducted herself, the high level of professionalism and with the grace and poise of how she conducted herself in meetings was something that I carried through my 17 years as the news director of WFRV and continued beyond in my new career as a communications director. So how I treated people, how I managed them, how I coached and mentored them was all by example, and she was one of the key people who taught me that.

Gretchen Mattingly, WFRV Creative Services Manager

The first word that pops into my head about Erin is “joy.” Then: friendship, kindness, grace.

Erin exudes a core of quiet calm that passes to others. She has empathy. She is sincerely interested in having a conversation WITH you. She LISTENS. (I think these are traits that make her so good at her job.)

I don’t mean to imply that Erin is a saint; she would hate being labeled as such. But she is a truly GOOD person. And when you walk away from a conversation, you are glad you stopped to have it.

Even though we work in the same building, we can go weeks without seeing each other – but when we do, even if it is a quick “Hi, how are you?” it is always sincere.

So, what has she added to my life? A friend who listens first, then responds. A friend with shared interests. A friend who has so much depth that she can talk about almost anything intelligently. A friend I want for the rest of my life.

Erin Davisson at desk. (M. David Lee III)

Burke Griffin, WFRV Sports Director

Erin has instilled a greater sense of humility in my life by watching how she communicates with people of all ages and backgrounds. She is truly sincere and passionate about her impact on those around her.

Millaine Wells, WFRV Local 5 Live Co-Host

Erin has inspired me not only as a mentor, but a friend. I always have people ask me what Erin is like in “real life,” and it’s easy to say, exactly the same. Erin brings a genuine connection to not only her viewers, but her co-workers and friends. She taught me early on that it is not enough to read from a prompter or memorize lines. If someone took away all your scripts, you still need to be able to still deliver the news of the day, with a real understanding of the topics.

Joseph Denk, former WFRV Vice President and General Manager

I remember Erin as a dedicated and highly professional anchor who consistently made a positive contribution to our daily product.

Kent Harrell, former WFRV News Director

Erin gave me a true welcome to Green Bay back in 2012. I enjoyed learning about Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin from her in our conversations. She was a true newsroom leader and one of the most professional people I’ve ever worked with in the business.

Tim Greenman, WFRV Senior Director of News and Special Projects

Erin Davisson has been a huge inspiration for me. I had the honor of working with her for 18 years, working on many parades, 4th of July specials and New Year’s Eve specials. Her work ethic has always been impressive and something to model my own career after. She is one of the nicest people I have ever met in my time in this business. She has always been there to do whatever we needed in a timely fashion and always with a smile 🙂 But most importantly I will remember her ongoing pitch for organ donation. Whenever she told her story, she always got choked up and you could tell how genuinely grateful she was for that gift and in turn grateful for every bonus day she has had on this earth since.

Tom Zalaski, WFRV Evening News Anchor

For 21 years, Erin Davisson, my TV wife, has been the person I could confide in on matters professional and personal. There is nothing she does not know about me in either of those areas. She always gave me her advice willingly, and more importantly honestly even if it sometimes hurt. Regardless of life’s challenges, she was always the calm, steadying presence that gave me the feeling we’d get through this and everything will turn out all right. And it always did.

Erin Davisson on location with Tom Zalaski. (M. David Lee III)

Julie L. Buck, WFRV News Production Manager

Erin is part of my WFRV family, and she will always be a part of it even when she’s gone.

I truly admire Erin’s “zest for life.” She approaches every day with a smile and always has a “Hi” for everyone she sees and that’s something we can all learn from.

Luke Sampe, WFRV Chief Meteorologist

Erin has shown me what it means to be a caring and genuine co-worker. From day one, she welcomed me into the WFRV family. She’s a pillar in Northeast Wisconsin news, one of the few in the last 30-plus years that you simply can’t replace. I’m so thankful I was able to share the desk with Erin for the last seven years. Congratulations, Erin, on your much-deserved retirement. I wish you and Mike nothing but the best in this next phase of life.

Carmelyn Daley-Hinkens, former WFRV News Director

Erin has provided me, and countless other journalists and communicators, a fantastic example of what a role model and mentor should look like in this industry. Without any expectation of something in return, Erin has spent her career paying it forward by helping other journalists grow. Whether that be by editing a script, suggesting a story idea, guiding a discussion in the newsroom, or using her social media prowess to give news content a boost, Erin has focused on helping others succeed. She did it for me when we worked together; she’s done it for countless others during her tenure. Erin Davisson is an example of what all journalists should strive to be.

Dave Malm, WFRV Manager of News Operations

Erin Davisson and I have had many “crossed paths” moments over the years. We both graduated from Stevens Point University both had our first jobs in Wausau and worked for WSAW news director Mark Zelich, a broadcasting legend, and we both worked for WFRV. She has always been a great friend and co-worker. I admire her professionalism, her journalistic ethic and her on-air ability. She and I spend a lot of time talking about our professional upbringing and sharing a boss (Zelich) who taught us so much and so many values that carry through to today. She also has become a good friend and neighbor for a while in Suamico, and my wife and I enjoyed spending time with her and Mike over a cold refreshment. Her preparation, dedication professionalism and smooth ad-lib ability with be dearly missed.

Erin Davisson introducing a special in the WFRV studio. (M. David Lee III)

Lisa Malak, WFRV Local 5 Live Host

Erin has added to my life in so many ways, but what I will remember most is her laughter and fierceness. She is a fierce friend protector, and she tackles her own life that way. I love her advocacy for organ donation and her zest to live the best she can every day. Most people know about her journey. Most people also know she is the same loving, friendly person on the air that she is face-to-face. But what they may not know is how funny Erin is. She has brought so much laughter to my life with her sarcastic sense of humor. And she can make you laugh without doing it at the expense of others. It’s so genuine! It’s probably the thing I’ll miss the most.

Kevin Osgood, former WFRV News Director

Erin added vital perspective and sanity to my time at WFRV, and what lives on is that I now look at my team from time to time and ask myself “who is my Erin?” Who can take on a new challenge, with little support, do a top-notch professional job? The world needs more like her!

Kris Schuller, WFRV Anchor/Multimedia Reporter

Erin has long been a trusted friend. She is that one person I know I can go to if I ever need advice on any event, issue or topic, whether it concerns our profession or my personal life.

She is exceedingly generous with her time and her talents, having helped so many young journalists who have spent time in our newsroom over the years. Luckily, I was among that group when I first met Erin in 1990.

She is ethical. She is strong willed. She is a leader – who believes that journalism can make a difference in our community. And she has always done what she could to make sure WFRV tells the right stories, day in and day out. I will miss her energy and common sense.

She is one of the nicest people I know in this business.

I wish her well as she and her husband Mike start this new chapter in their lives.

Mike Austin, former WFRV Agriculture Reporter, “Midwest Farm Weekly” Host

When I think of Erin, I always think of her welcoming personality and positive outlook. She’s one of those people who is able to brighten up a room, who always wanted to know about you first before talking about herself. So in a sentence, I would say she always puts others first.

M. David Lee III, WFRV News Director

To me, Erin has been a consummate professional… a class act. She knows more about news than most people have forgotten. Watching her work and interact with the community, you can see a love affair with the area, the people and the job – and they love her back. I’m glad I’ve had the chance to spend even a little time with her and wish her the best as she transitions into her new role of “retiree.”

Tom Mahoney, former WFRV Meteorologist

Erin made me feel comfortable. I can think of an incident to back that up. Probably in the first year that she was there, she was the Valley reporter, and we were covering EAA. She was the one who had to be out there every day. They sent me down for two days as well. So the two of us were standing right next to one another. Well, Erin is like five-foot-nine, maybe, and I’d cheat and say I’m five-foot-eight, and I might be five-foot-seven. In any case, Erin kicked off her high-heeled shoes because nobody could see them anyway and then stood there and did her whole report with her knees flexed so that she wouldn’t be towering over me. And I thought, “Wow, this is some lady.” So I know that seems like something trite and not important, but she made me feel comfortable. She was an important person in our life.

And if you were to ask me what do I regret most about Erin is when she was recovering in Madison in the hospital, I was too afraid to go visit her. You know, number one, should a man visit a lady in the hospital? And then, two, would her husband be upset? And three, would my wife be up upset? Or, “Maybe she would go with me, and Madison’s kind of far away, I’ll just wait ’til she gets back to Green Bay.” So, yeah, a regret, that would be that.

Warren Gerds, WFRV Critic at Large

What Erin Davisson has added to my life is a cheery greeting whenever our paths cross at WFRV.

It’s something quite unexpected and surreal – at least for me – being that for many years we were on opposite sides of the street – she in TV and me in newspapers.

When I was writing for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, two of my columns on broadcasting focused on Erin Davisson. They were opportunities to shed light on her personality.

One column included a powerhouse quote:

“It’s a difficult period, waiting for someone to die. But that person will have my undying gratitude.”

Erin Davisson said that in September 1990.

My column started with “Erin Davisson has chilling news… Davisson needs a liver transplant. The Channel 5 co-anchor in the 10 o’clock news carries a beeper and could be called for surgery at Madison at any time.”

Due to Wilson’s Disease, in which the body does not metabolize copper, her liver deteriorated over a long period of time to the point that a transplant was the only option.

In a telephone interview, Erin Davisson was upbeat and highly optimistic. She had been told the success rate is 96 percent for liver transplants.

The column was an opportunity to include a note of courage in someone.

Part of Green Bay Press-Gazette clipping from 1998.

Other facets of Erin Davisson shone in a column in January 1998.

For a speaker series at St. Norbert College, her topic was “Good News/Bad News: Personal Reflections.”

From my column: “Davisson brought up a perception of news people that is fostered by movies: They are a vile lot and often are depicted as villains.”

She spoke of the corner that the media get painted into despite being fair, truthful and objective.

“Objectivity is a tricky thing,” she told the audience.

Erin Davisson said how she approaches the news is shaped by falling near death and receiving what she called a gift, a transplanted liver from an 18-year-old Florida youth.

“Davisson feels the experience helped her look at life with empathy and strengthened her faith in God,” the column says.

Erin Davisson told the audience, “Bad news is bad simply because it’s not the norm.”

The column says, “Davisson’s remarks took a turn most people don’t think of when turning on the tube – that newspeople can have deep beliefs. To take a line somewhat out of context from Davisson’s speech: ‘It’s about being human’.”