Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: A smorgasbord of theatrical offerings for N.E. Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “The Decades” in Green Bay, “Mamma Mia!” in Manitowoc, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in Kimberly, “Three Days of Rain” in Sturgeon Bay, “Ghost in the Meadow” in Green Bay, “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” in Green Bay, “The Nerd” in Oshkosh, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” in Menasha, And So We Walked: An Artist’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears” in Green Bay, “Brent the Musical” in Green Bay, “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” in De Pere, “Man of La Mancha” in Port Washington, “Old Love” in Tisch Mills… performances involving Todd Green, Lawrence University Studio Orchestra, St. Norbert Jazz Ensemble, Blue Oyster Cult, Miguel Zenon Quartet, The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, Marcia Ball, “Barracuda – The Ultimate Tribute to Heart,” Sheboygan Symphony, The Goo Goo Dolls, Catherine Kautsky, St. Norbert Community Band, UW-Oshkosh Percussion Ensemble, Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Benjamin Binder, Las Cafeteras, Arlo Guthrie, Lawrence University Brass, The Honeygoats, “Terry Lee Goffee: A Tribute to Johnny Cash”… news involving “The Price is Right Live,” “Process ART Pur Sang: Artwork by Chrisje Sanders,” St. Norbert “2019-2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition” and “Aesthetic Rites and Rituals,” “Racism: Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That” workshop.

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “The Decades” Nov. 7-8 and 15 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at the Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. According to a press release: The show is a musical time travel through the music and comedy of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s featuring songs of the Carpenters, Neil Diamond, Janis Joplin, Elton John, The Supremes, Billy Joel, Barbara Streisand and Frank Sinatra. Performing are Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Anna Piazza Snyder, Cody Borley (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Nate Kinzel (keyboards), Alicia Michelle (violin), Ginni Schmidt (Auxiliary Keys) and Kevin Van Ess (saxophone).

– In Manitowoc, The Masquers, Inc. will present the musical “Mamma Mia!” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 in Capitol Civic Centre. Preview story:

– In Kimberly, Papermakers Players Family Theater will present “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8 and 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 9 in Kimberly High School. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-set-this-weekend-in-kimberly/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Isadoora Theatre Company will present Richard Greenberg’s “Three Days of Rain” in Inside/Out Theatre of Margaret Lockwood Gallery at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 2 p.m. Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-three-days-of-rain-opening-this-week-in-sturgeon-bay/.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present Joseph Simonelli’s “Ghost in the Meadow” in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-15; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-22; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; and 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Bill Sergott directs the story of a child who mysteriously appears and disappears on a stormy night. In the cast are Sarah Doyle, Nichole Hood, Ann Retzlaff, Eric Westphal and Sandy Zochert.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host the touring “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” as a family event at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and10. Info: weidnercenter.com. The stage show is based on the Nickelodeon/Nick Jr. TV series. Snapshot: It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Ryder will need all paws on deck as he and the PAW Patrol discover a secret treasure map while on a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. It’s up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first. The audience learns pirate catchphrases, how do dance the pirate boogie and how to solve picture puzzles.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Playin’ Round will present the Larry Shue comedy “The Nerd” at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in First English Lutheran Church. Info: oshkoshplayinround.com. Jonwayne Stricker directs the story that ranges from farce to serious moments of selflessness between Vietnam War buddies. In the cast are Valeria Basler, Booras, Mark Geldmeyer, Tim Harrie, Benjamin Mackey, Breanna Paulson and Jesse Tubeszewski.

– In Menasha, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Theatre will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16, 21-22 and 1 p.m. Nov. 23 in Lucia Baehman Theatre. Talkback Nov. 16. Directing is Susan Rabideau. Info: https://uwosh.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx?cid=169. According to the website: Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, the Simon Stephens play tells of Christopher Boone, who sets out to investigate the bizarre death of a neighbor’s dog. The path leads to a series of events that expose far greater mysteries of a community of disparate characters, a family with secrets and a gifted mind in a complicated relationship with the world.

– In Green Bay, Word Festival is starting at Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. According to a press release: Each title included in the festival offers a different take on how we tell stories and who is telling those stories. The festival is for the culturally curious and adventurous, with productions of decidedly American forms of theater told by decidedly American voices. Kicking off the festival series in Fort Howard Hall of the center is “And So We Walked: An Artist’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears” at 7:30 p.m. Nov 14-15 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov 16. Info: weidnercenter.com. The story is about a Cherokee woman and her father who went on a 900-mile journey along the “Trail of Tears.” Ahead are other programs. UWGB Theatre and Music faculty will present “Think Theatre: A Program of Monologues” Feb. 11. Remixing a Shakespeare classic to a hip-hop performance, The Q Brothers present “Othello: The Remix” Feb. 14. An immersive experience of poems and complex musical compositions with (M)iyamoto is “Black Enough” Feb. 20. Although many are familiar with the traditional American musical theater, fewer are acquainted with the emerging and alternative forms of storytelling in American theater. With support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Arts Midwest and UntitledTown: Book and Author Festival, the Weidner Center is curating a festival celebrating those many forms and voices. Word is a festival dedicated to hip hop theater, spoken word and storytelling.

– In Green Bay, Backstage at the Meyer will present Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “Brent the Musical” as a dinner theater presentation (dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.) Nov. 14-17. Info: meyertheatre.org. According to a press release: As part of the Green Bay show troupe’s 20th season, it is giving a nod to its origins as Frank’s Dinner Theatre. “Brent the Musical” premiered at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts in 2010 and also played in La Crosse, Eau Claire and the troupe’s home stage, the Meyer Theatre, in 2011. In addition to writing the show, namesake Frank Hermans wrote five original songs for the production. The setup: Have you ever had to make up your mind? Meet Brett… err, we meant Brent. He’s been playing bar league softball on The Bar’s team for years and can’t decide if it’s time to turn in his jersey or keep playing for another season. Teammates Chunky, Frankie and girlfriend Amy Green know that with talent like his, it would be crazy to give up the game. However, he is getting older and he’s not sure how long he can carry the team his on back. And gasp! Rumors are flying he might join another team in the league. Lisa Purple from Stadium View might be negotiating a trade deal. Would he really turn in his jersey and wear the colors of the enemy? The cast includes all original performers of the production: Frank Hermans as Brent, Pat Hibbard as Chunky, Paul Evansen as Frankie Bag-a-Long-Johns, Amy Riemer as Amy Green and Lisa Borley as Lisa Purple. In the band are Dennis Panneck on guitars, Adam Cain on drums, Tony Pilz on keyboards and original “Brent the Musical” bassist, Eric Snyder, from The Cougars. Among the songs are “With or Without You,” “Torn Between Two Lovers,” “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling,” “Backfield in Motion” and such Frank Hermans songs as “Say What’s on Your Mind,” “Never Fall in Love” and “Baby I Can.”

ENDING

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present its final performances of Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-dead-mans-cell-phone-rings-in-surreal-ways-in-de-pere/.

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will present its final performances of “Man of La Mancha” Nov. 8-10. Info: memoriesballroom.com. With book by Dale Wasserman, lyrics by Joe Darion and music by Mitch Leigh, the musical is inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterpiece “Don Quixote.” The story celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. Songs include “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him,” “Little Bird” and “To Each His Dulcinea.”

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the Norm Foster romantic comedy “Old Love” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-old-love-thrives-on-humor-personalities-in-tisch-mills/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Todd Green in Kimberly-Clark Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Studio Orchestra as part of the annual Fred Strum Jazz Celebration Weekend at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in Memorial Chapel. Info: Lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office. The Studio Orchestra is a combination of Lawrence’s Jazz Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra, bringing more than 100 musicians to the stage. It also includes contributions from a number of Lawrence Conservatory faculty members. The concert will feature works by Fred Sturm, Chuck Owen, Duke Ellington and others. Also playing is the Faculty Jazz Group. The audience will include hundreds of middle and high school musicians.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College music department will present its Instrumental Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. The concert will feature the college’s Jazz Ensemble. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Blue Oyster Cult at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present Miguel Zenon Quartet as part of the annual Fred Strum Jazz Celebration Weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Memorial Chapel. Info: Lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office. A saxophonist from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Zenon has multiple Grammy nominations and Guggenheim and MacArthur fellowships on his resume. Zenon has released 11 albums and has toured or recorded with the likes of Charlie Haden, Fred Hersch and The Mingus Big Band.

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association will host The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Ralph Holter Auditorium of Green Bay West High School. Info: bccivicmusic.org. New Orleans-born trumpeter Rodney Marsalis is a former student of his famous cousin, Wynton Marsalis. His 10-musician group performs works by such composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Giacomo Rossini, Richard Wagner, Peter Illych Tchaikovsky, Harry James and Duke Ellington.

– In Green Lake, Thrasher Opera House will host pianist/singer/songwriter Marcia Ball at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Info: thrasheroperahouse.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Barracuda – The Ultimate Tribute to Heart” with special guest Ryan McIntyre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present “Veterans Tribute” with the Sheboygan Symphony Chorus at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: sheboygansymphony.org. Conducting is Kevin McMahon. William TeWinkle is narrator. The program includes Aaron Copland, “The Red Pony;” Bob Lowden arrangement, “Armed Forces Salute;” Richard Rodgers/Robert Russell Bennett, “Victory at Sea;” John Philip Sousa, “The Liberty Bell March;” Morton Gould, “American Salute;” John Williams, “Hymn to the Fallen” from “Saving Private Ryan;” and William Steffe/Roy Ringwald, “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host The Goo Goo Dolls at 8 p.m. Nov. 9. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital with Catherine Kautsky, piano, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in Memorial Chapel.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host the St. Norbert Community Band at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The concert features fine band literature performed by musicians from Northeastern Wisconsin, including friends, alumni and faculty of St. Norbert College. To be honor at the concert will be Mike Arendt, late professor emeritus of music at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus and founder and conductor of the Manitowoc Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and Big Band.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Percussion Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a guest recital with Alasdair Fraser, violin, and Natalie Haas, cello, at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in Harper Hall.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve and Other Stories” at 4 and 8 p.m. Info: reschcenter.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a guest presentation and recital of late music of Johannes Brahms with Benjamin Binder, piano, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Harper Hall.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host Las Cafeteras at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. More about the Los Angeles-based band’s residency is in ETCETERA below and at snc.edu/tickets.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Tour with Sarah Lee Guthrie” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital with the Lawrence University Brass at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Memorial Chapel. Members are Jeffrey Stannard, trumpet; John Daniel, trumpet; Ann Ellsworth, horn; Tim Albright, trombone; and Marty Erickson, tuba.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host The Honeygoats as a Backstage Pass event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Terry Lee Goffee: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Info: cccshows.org.

ETCETERA

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “The Price is Right Live” at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Sheboygan, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus will present the exhibition “Process ART Pur Sang: Artwork by Chrisje Sanders” in the Fine Arts Gallery of the Fine Arts Building. According to a press release: An artist reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The exhibition continues to Nov. 29. Born in 1957 in the Netherlands, Sanders has worked as a journalist, editor-in-chief and event organizer. She emigrated to the United States in 2006. Sanders has been a full-time, process-based artist for the last five years. Currently, Sanders is the president and artist member of Sheboygan Visual Artists, artist member of Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts Fond du Lac, artist member of the Lakeshore Artist Guild Manitowoc and artist member of the Port Washington Saukville Arts Council. Sanders’ works unearth the connection with the natural environment and artificial interference with it. She creates art that critically looks at societal structures and systems of injustice. Sanders states, “This process is motivated by intentionality to create works that are cognizant of the reality we live in and driven by my passion to bring awareness to my community and change to society. My personal experiences, my love for humanity and nature and my hope for world peace is reflected in my art practice.” Info: gallery director Dan Smith, smithd@uwgb.edu.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will present two exhibitions in the Bush Art Center Nov. 11-Dec. 6, “2019-2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition” in Baer Gallery and “Aesthetic Rites and Rituals” in Godshalx Gallery.

– In De Pere, The Norman Miller Center for Peace, Justice & Public Understanding at St. Norbert College will host Los Angeles-based band Las Cafeteras for a two-day campus residency next week. According to a press release: The band, which uses music as a vehicle to build bridges among different cultures and communities, will lead a workshop about race and diversity Tuesday, Nov. 12, and will perform a concert Wednesday, Nov. 13. Las Cafeteras uses Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms and rhymes to deliver inspiring lyrics that document stories of a community seeking love and justice in Los Angeles. With more than 15 years of collective experience in education organizing, curriculum development, social work, movement building, health and wellness and musical performance and theater, the six-member band offers workshops, training and residencies in an effort to engage a variety of audiences. Details of the residency: “Racism: Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That” workshop: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Fort Howard Theater of the F.K. Bemis International Center on campus. The participatory workshop aims to break down stereotypes, uses “conscious comedy” and engages the audience in a new conversation about race, identity and privilege. Using videos and break-out discussions and facilitating honest conversations, Las Cafeteras aims to give the audience social tools to deconstruct interpersonal as well as institutional patterns of oppression, so as to heal and proactively address concerns as young agents of change. The workshop is free and open to the public. Las Cafeteras Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Using such traditional son jarocho instruments as the jarana, requinto, quijada (donkey jawbone) and tarima (a wooden platform), Las Cafeteras sings in English, Spanish and Spanglish and add a remix of sounds, from rock to hip-hop to rancheras. The concert is free, but general admission tickets are required. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The Norman Miller Center for Peace, Justice & Public Understanding cultivates awareness, compassion and commitment to justice and the building of sustainable peace. The center champions human dignity and is a partner for change, promoting hope through action. Info: snc.edu/millercenter/events.