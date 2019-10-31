Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Mama mia, is there a mix of productions on area stages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “Into a Void, Out from the Light – A dance-theatre collage” in Appleton, “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” in Appleton, “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” in De Pere, “Man of LaMancha” in Port Washington, “Old Love” in Tisch Mills, “The Decades” in Green Bay, “Mama Mia!” in Manitowoc, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in Kimberly, “The Rocky Horror Show” in Fond du Lac, Door Shakespeare, American Players Theatre… performances involving St. Norbert College Band Concert, “1964: The Tribute,” Lakeshore Big Band, Middle-Level Honors Band Concert, David Ball, “One Night in Memphis – Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash,” “The Music of Cream,” Franki Moscato, EmiSunshine, Karen Leigh-Post, St. Norbert Chamber Music Concert, Juxtatonal, Todd Green… news about Bill McGlaughlin.

ARRIVING

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present “Into a Void, Out from the Light – A dance-theatre collage” at 8 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1 and 3 and 8 p.m. Nov. 2, in Stansbury Theatre. Info: lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office. “Bookended with avant-garde plays by Timothy X. Troy (of the theater faculty), this highly collaborative semi-devised theatrical wonder will put choreographers in league with stage designers to raise an ensemble of elemental theatre makers to fuse the alchemy of movement, sound and light.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring production of “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Info: foxcitiespac.com. According to the website, the show flashes back to 1985 Miami for “an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.” Told with puppets, the show spans “from Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life and keep her roommates in check. Directed by Michael Hull and written by Doug Kmiotek, the 90-minute production will feature puppeteer/actors Meggie Doyle as Rose, Erin Ulman as Blanche, Casey Andrews as Dorothy and Ashley Brooke as Sophia.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 2 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-dead-mans-cell-phone-opening-this-week-in-de-pere/.

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will present seven performances of “Man of La Mancha” Nov. 1-3 and 8-10. Info: memoriesballroom.com. With book by Dale Wasserman, lyrics by Joe Darion and music by Mitch Leigh, the musical is inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterpiece “Don Quixote.” The story celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. Songs include “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him,” “Little Bird” and “To Each His Dulcinea.”

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Cooperative will present the Norm Foster romantic comedy “Old Love” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 8-9; 2 p.m. Nov. 10; and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16. Info. Forstinn.com. According to a press release: He’s divorced, and she’s newly-widowed. At her husband’s funeral, an old acquaintance emerges to pay his respects, leading to a re-awakening of forgotten emotions. The production directed by Cathy DeLain features Bill Fricke as Bud Mitchell, Vicki Svacina as Molly Graham, Emily Casey and Cori Skubal as Kitty Mitchell, Scott Retzak as Arthur Graham, Ian Wisneski as Arthur Junior, Rachel Ziolkowski as Kendra and Julie Ruh as Shirley.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “The Decades” Nov. 7-8 and 15 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) at the Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. According to a press release: The show is a musical time travel through the music and comedy of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s featuring songs of the Carpenters, Neil Diamond, Janis Joplin, Elton John, The Supremes, Billy Joel, Barbara Streisand and Frank Sinatra. Performing are Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Anna Piazza Snyder, Cody Borley (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Nate Kinzel (keyboards), Alicia Michelle (violin), Ginni Schmidt (Auxiliary Keys) and Kevin Van Ess (saxophone).

– In Manitowoc, The Masquers, Inc. will present the musical “Mama Mia!” at 7:30 Nov. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 in Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. Snapshot: On a Greek island paradise on the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling is driven by the songs of ABBA. Featured are Alexa Malley as Sophie Sheridan and Deanne Stokes as Donna Sheridan. Claran LaViolette is producer, and Erin LaFond is director and choral director.

– In Kimberly, Papermakers Players Family Theater will present “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8 and 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 9 in Kimberly High School. Info: showtix4u.com/event-details/34857. The musical is based on the 1964 story by Roald Dahl with such characters as Willie Wonka and Charlie Bucket.

ENDING

SOLD OUT – In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present its final performances of Richard O’Brien’s “Rocky Horror Show” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Door County, Door Shakespeare will present a youth production of “Something’s Rotten in the State of Denmark” by William Shakespeare and Joseph Wallace Dec. 13-15 at Bjorklunden’s Vail Hall south of Baileys Harbor. Auditions for students ages 8-17 are 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at Door County Community Foundation’s Peninsula meeting room 222 N. Third Ave., Sturgeon Bay. Info: doorshakespeare.com. Directing is Amy Ensign, managing director. This is Door Shakespeare’s first youth production.

– In Spring Green, American Players Theatre announced its 2020 season: On the Hill: “Rough Crossing” by Tom Stoppard, “Sense and Sensibility” by Jane Austen, “Julius Caesar” and “Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare and “Mad Woman of Chaillot” by Jean Giraudoux. In the Touchstone: “A Phoenix Too Frequent” by Christopher Fry, “The River Bride” by Marisela Trevino Orta, “The Brothers Size” by Tarell Alvin McCraney and “Stones in His Pockets” by Marie Jones.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College Music will present its Autumn Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performing are the college’s Wind Ensemble and Concert Band.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre hosts “1964: The Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host the Lakeshore Big Band of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus, in “Passion” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Info: cccshows.org. The program includes such tunes as “My Romance,” “Isn’t It Romantic” and “Fever.” Aerialist Linda DiRaimondo from Cycropia Aerial Dance Troupe in Madison will wow guests as she performs above the stage along with special guests Manitowoc Roncalli High School Jazz Band.

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College Music will host the Middle-Level Honors Band Concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Free.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre hosts “David Ball’s Thinkin’ Problem 25th Anniversary Tour” with Motongator Joe and Monica Giles at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “One Night in Memphis – Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. According to a press release: Created and directed by John Mueller from the popular show “Winter Dance Party,” the concert tribute turns back the clock to Dec. 4, 1956, when music history was being made in Memphis, Tennessee. Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash gathered in the same recording studio at the same time. John Mueller says Carl Perkins had gone to Sun Studios to record new material, and the young Jerry Lee Lewis was booked to play piano on his session. Elvis Presley, the biggest name in show business at the time, dropped by early that afternoon to pay a visit. Impressed by what he heard of Perkins’ session, Presley joined him in the studio, and a historic jam session was under way. Johnny Cash, whose hits were appearing on the country charts, would then arrive to complete the fantastic foursome. This chance collaboration was recorded by a sound engineer who – unbeknownst to the musicians – kept the tape rolling. The recording captured all four artists in their prime and would later be dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet” by a Memphis newspaper reporter. The show includes more than 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950s rock ‘n’ roll performed live and backed by a rockabilly band. Included are “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole lotta Shaking Going On,” “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog.”

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts hosts “The Music of Cream 50th Anniversary World Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Oshkosh native Franki Moscato, a 17-year-old singer/songwriter, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. According to a press release: “Franki Moscato and Friends” will include Moscato’s suicide awareness platform. For her Grand Oshkosh debut, Moscato will perform alongside area musicians Mike Underwood, Julio Reyes, Kurt Shipe and Ross Catterton. The show will also include the premiere of her latest music video, “Aware,” which she created to use as a tool for her platform and charity work.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host EmiSunshine with special guest Etta Mayat 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital with Karen Leigh-Post, mezzo-soprano, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in Memorial Chapel.

– In De Pere, the St. Norbert College music department will present its Chamber Music Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Admission is free.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will continue its “6:30 Concert Series” with Juxtatonal Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Grand Foyer of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: The series seeks to reimagine the concert experience through sharing musical insights and connecting the music with the community. The series offers everything from standard repertoire to performances that blur the lines between music and theater. Juxtatonal is a contemporary voice and cello duo with Detroit-based soprano Jocelyn Zelasko and New York City-based cellist Bryan Hayslett. Currently on a North American tour, Juxtatonal will be joined by Chicago saxophonist Nick Zoulek. Through a series of duos, solos and trio pieces, Juxtatonal and Zoulek will present contemporary music that blurs the lines between music, art and theater. Juxtatonal recently commissioned new works from 14 composers, including UWGB Music Professor Michelle McQuade Dewhirst. Two of McQuade Dewhirst’s pieces will be performed: “Such Little Arrows,” on the texts of Virginia Woolf, and “#nofilter,” a miniature song cycle on texts derived from spam emails. In addition, Zoulek will perform the title track from his second album, “Enter Branch.” In keeping with the contemporary and non-traditional theme of the music, the performance will be held in the Grand Foyer and Orchestra Lobby of the Weidner Center under the chandelier by famed glass artist Dale Chihuly.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Todd Green in Kimberly-Clark Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

ETCETERA

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host “Discussion with Bill McGlaughlin” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov 1, in Shattuck Hall. The topic is “Debussy in Context” with the host of public radio’s “Exploring Music” and Julie McQuinn and Catherine Kautsky of the Lawrence faculty.