Warriors-Nets game won’t have fans in attendance

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Eric Paschall #7 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a shot on JaMychal Green #4 of the LA Clippers at Chase Center on March 10, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors will be the first NBA team to play without any fans in their stands due to Covid-19.  The team announced today that Thursday’s game against Brooklyn won’t have anyone in attendance at the Chase Center.  “Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans,” the team tweeted.  “Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid.”  The Warriors are still meeting regarding the matter and the NBA is discussing a number of possibilities which could include moving games to neutral sites.

