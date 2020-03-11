Warriors-Nets game won’t have fans in attendance

The Golden State Warriors will be the first NBA team to play without any fans in their stands due to Covid-19. The team announced today that Thursday’s game against Brooklyn won’t have anyone in attendance at the Chase Center. “Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans,” the team tweeted. “Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid.” The Warriors are still meeting regarding the matter and the NBA is discussing a number of possibilities which could include moving games to neutral sites.