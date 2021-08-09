Watch that lead foot this week, Aerial Support Units are in 8 different counties

(WFRV)- Wisconsin drivers will definitely not want to “put the pedal to the metal” this week as State Patrol is running aerial speed enforcement.

The sky-high traffic enforcements begin Monday, August 9, and will be going on through 8 different counties throughout the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) will be enforcing speeding laws from the clouds. Sources say, so long as the weather allows officers, the Aerial Support Unit will be distributing traffic violations in the following counties.

Barron County Aerial Support Units will be over US-53. Units will be in the air on Monday, August 9.

Washington County will have eyes in the sky over the I-41 on Tuesday, August 10.

Dane County should watch out on I-39 and 90 on Wednesday, August 11.

On Thursday, August 12, two different counties need to watch their speed. In Waushara County on the I-39. In Eau Claire County drivers will need to set cruise control while on I-94.

Douglas County will have some extra company flying over drivers on Friday, August 13, on the US-53.

On Saturday, August 14, Dunn County will notice the Aerial Support Unit helping ground units enforce the rules of the road on the I-94.

To end out this week-long speed enforcement from the air, Oconto County drivers will definitely need to follow the rules of the road on US-41 and US 141 on Sunday, August 15.

State Patrol Officers say their primary mission is the public’s safety, which also means the public’s safety on the road. Aerial Support Units are able to more easily notice a driver speeding or driving aggressively, sources say. The Aerial Units will detect suspected drivers and communicate to ground units to initiate traffic stops.

The Aerial Support Units will be in the previously mentioned Counties from August 9 until August 15. So this week, set that cruise control on, and enjoy the drive to your destination.