Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office investigating multi-vehicle crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash from Friday afternoon.

Officials say they received a report of the crash around 3:46 p.m. on County Highway O near Brandy Creek Road in the Town of Bear Creek.

Authorities say the initial investigation at the scene indicated a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line.

After crossing the center line, the pickup truck struck a southbound passenger vehicle and a southbound sport utility vehicle

The pickup truck fled the scene and was located shortly after the crash.

The sport utility vehicle was operated by a 30-year-old woman who was treated and released.

The operator of the passenger vehicle was a 66-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital by an ambulance.

The pickup truck driver was identified as a 53-year-old man. All three vehicles involved were towed due to disabling damage.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.