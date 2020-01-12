WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Waushara County rescue teams practice response time in simulated snowmobile crash

Snowmobile safety was on the minds of a group of volunteers in Waushara County.

The Metz Ridge Runners snowmobile club held a snowmobile crash simulation to help firefighters, the sheriff’s office and EMTs practice on the trails which helps them respond quicker if a real emergency happens.

“You never know the situation that you’re going to be put in front of. The more training you can do;” Poy Sippi Assistant Fire Chief Brian Petit explained. “The better response and the better we can help our patients.”


Metz Ridge Runners Inc. is a non-profit organization responsible for maintaining the trails in Northeastern Waushara County.

