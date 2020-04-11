Live Now
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Appleton organization We Care Meals cancels its Easter service at the Capitol Centre

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) After more than 30 years of serving those in need for the upcoming holiday, one local organization is canceling their Easter meal service.

We Care Meals won’t be serving their Easter meal due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both their dine-in and meal delivery service has been canceled and this is their first time in over three decades that We Care Meals has had to stop their service.

So organizers say it’s up to people to reach out to those who will spend Easter alone.

We Care Meals founder, Ed Rathsack says, “if somebody knows somebody that sitting alone please take the moment to try to communicate to them. I’m praying every day that the people who receive their meals from us will ask their neighbors ‘can we make an extra plate and just take it over there?'”

Organizers say if this virus has passed, they intend to continue their Christmas meal service.

