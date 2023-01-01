GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 41 to 17. Fans leaving Lambeau field say they expect a deep playoff run for the green and gold. STANDUP

“I feel great, I mean we’re the Packers we got Aaron Rodgers we can’t lose,” said Green Bay Packers fan Will Krupp.

The Green Bay Packers start off 2023 with a needed win, fans say if the team remains healthy the sky is the limit.

“I’d say if everyone stays healthy, I don’t think there’s a shot that anyone could beat us in the playoffs here,” said Green Bay Packers fan Teddy Schumacher.

The Packers led the Vikings for most of the game, fans we talked to credit the packers play without the ball for the win.

“I really think our defense has stepped it up, before our defense was kind of trash, I think now we stepped it up and it’s doing really good now,” said Green Bay Packers fan Jacob Klinger.

The Packers must produce one more win against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field for a chance to make the playoffs. Fans say they are planning to make their presence felt during the game.

“It’s awesome, I’ll be here next week for the Lions game to make sure they’re in, home game against the Lions the winner is in, so I’ll be here, go Pack go,” stated Brad Malpert.



The game will take place Sunday at Lambeau Field, the start time for the game has yet to be announced.