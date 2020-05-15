Weekend brings cooler air and soaking rainfall back to the area

The latest weather forecast from STORM TEAM 5 for Northeast Wisconsin…

Our beautiful weather will take us into the weekend. Saturday will then be replaced with clouds across the state of Wisconsin into the afternoon as our next storm system arrives.

Highs to begin the weekend will be in the lower 60s. Rain will overspread the area Saturday night and continue through much of Sunday. Along with the rain, a gusty east to northeast wind will keep temperatures on Sunday in the 50s. Rainfall totals through Sunday could be in the 1.00″-2.00″ range.

The forecast does improve by early next week. Rain will depart early Monday with clearing skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will return to the upper 60s on Tuesday with more sunshine. Our highs will continue to increase Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures reach for the low and mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.