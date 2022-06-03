From Storm Team 5…

Saturday will start with some sunshine with incoming clouds during the day.

Eventually we have a spotty showers chance arriving around midday and lasting through the second half of the day.

Rain chances favor communities south of Green Bay. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

The HIGHEST and MOST LIKELY RAIN CHANCES will arrive Saturday night and last into Sunday morning.

Sunday will only be in the lower range of the 60s for highs.

Monday will also linger a few rain showers with cool 60s sticking around for another day.

Plan for dry weather again Tuesday.