Weekend winter storm to bring travel impacts

What to expect

An active weather pattern will arrive across northeast Wisconsin Friday and continuing through early Sunday with the possibility for two rounds of snow across the area. The heaviest snow will come Saturday evening and night as a second round of snow moves through the region.

Before the second round of snow arrives there will be the possibility for light snow especially from Green Bay and areas to the southeast Friday night. This round of snow could bring 1-3″ of accumulation to these areas.

Storm Track

As of Thursday evening, the likely main storm track of the larger storm system will be through Indiana and lower Michigan. This track will bring the potential for very heavy snow from southern Wisconsin into northeast Wisconsin and areas further northeast into Michigan.

Snow Amounts

At this point, it looks like the heaviest snow will along the Lake Michigan shoreline where a foot or more of snow could fall thanks to lake enhancement due to a strong easterly wind. A large area of 8-12″ is then possible for Green Bay and Fox Cities. Totals will begin to fall the further northwest you get from Green Bay.

