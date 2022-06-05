From Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Expect more clouds with a few scattered rain showers. Rain showers will be located primarily south of hwy 10 in the morning hours with rain showers drifting north into the midday and afternoon hours.

It’ll be a cooler day with most of the area expecting highs in the 60s.

Rain showers will come to an end Monday morning as highs remain cool to start the week.

We could see as much as 1″ of rain Sunday night – Monday midday.

70s are looking likely Tuesday through Friday with another chance for rain during the middle of the week. Our weather is looking good Thursday and Friday with dry conditions to start next weekend.