(WFRV) – Local 5 and two local Salvation Army groups are teaming up to help bring holiday cheer and hope to those in the community.

Green Bay Salvation Army and Salvation Army – Fox Cities have a 2020 Christmas campaign goal of $2.3 million dollars and each Friday night WFRV Local 5’s Red Kettle Cast will give you up to date numbers on their goal and how you can help in the effort during the 6 pm newscast and online.

As of November 13, they have raised over $297,000.

You can continue to donate at kettles across Northeast Wisconsin or you can donate virtually.