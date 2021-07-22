What goes into an NFL offseason workout? MK Burgess investigates

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The NFL offseason this year has looked as close to normal as it could get. Restrictions are not as intense, players could practice in person, and as we inch closer and closer to the NFL season, it looks like there will be fans in almost every stadium.

But what goes into the offseason? How do football players train in order to not get burnt out on drills, and maintain muscle without just lifting every day? I decided to find out, so I went to Synergy here in Green Bay.

Scotty Smith, the owner and founder of Synergy, trains a few NFL players during the offseason. He explains that the training they do isn’t about lifting, although that is part of some of the workouts.

“We get you moving linearly, laterally, and it’s really about getting the muscles toned that you’re going to use during a game. It’s training so that you’ve got the endurance to play football.”

Scotty put me through an intensive warm-up, yes, you read that right, a warm up and then through a series of movements designed to test your endurance, core strength, balance and a lot of leg strength. But it differs from day to day.

“On the runners (a machine that pushes the athletes’ endurance and helps them grow power) we can do it for a 2 minute drill, so I can stimulate the stamina you will need during the game,” Scotty said.

I also went through and did lineman drills. Pushing the sled was not exactly fun, but having to stay in a ready stance while keeping my core tight and my arms extended was difficult as well.

At the end of the day, I’ve got even more respect for athletes of all sports. I think I’ll stick to reporting on them.