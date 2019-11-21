What you need to know ahead of 2019’s gun deer hunting season

Gun deer hunting starts this weekend and with deer populations on the rise, there are some changes being made to the antlerless harvest.

“Oh, yeah, I’m ready. I’ll be out there before sunrise,” said Jack Laviolette, a local hunter in Green Bay.

Hunters are sighting in their rifles and everybody has their own sage advice for Saturday.

“I would not walk out there in the woods without a flashlight because some people like to shoot just as sounds,” he said.

It’s a late opener after the brunt of breeding season, and certifications are hovering around their 2018 numbers.

“Participation looks like it’s going to match last year, if not be a little higher,” said Jeff Pritzl, the district supervisor for the DNR in Green Bay.

And if anything, those wicked summer storms up north will help the deer habitats, generating new growth. But there’s still a cause for concern.

“Storm twisted trees are under tension and so cutting trees, there’s a strong safety consideration to be aware of,” he said.

And this year, due to deer densities, the goal is to increase the antlerless harvest.

“There are no counties that have zero this year in 2019 for the first time in a decade,” he said.

Shawano County is allowing as many as six tags for does.

“They’re not expecting everyone to fill all six authorizations,” said Pritzl. “But if the end result at the end of the season, the antlerless harvest in proportion to the buck harvest has gone up. That’s what they’re driving at.”

And with minimal CWD concerns, the DNR is expecting a solid hunting season. The nine-day gun deer hunting season starts Saturday. And afterward, there’s a 10-day muzzle-loader season.