TOWN OF BLACK WOLF, Wis. (WFRV) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for man who went missing in the Town of Black Wolf area.

Police say 24-year-old Austin Cottrell was last seen around Stonewood Court around midnight on Sunday and is believed to be on foot.

Cottrell was wearing a Milwaukee Bucks pullover with a T-shirt underneath, dark jeans, blue or black shoes and wearing glasses.

With the extreme cold, officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Cottrell.