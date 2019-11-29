Winter storm warning for NE Wisconsin

Winter weather alerts in place





A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas north of Green Bay beginning Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 3:00 PM Saturday for counties south of Hwy. 29. A light wintry mix is possible tonight which could lead to a light glaze of ice on roads. A large storm system developing across the central United States will begin to impact the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region by late tonight and continue through Sunday.

Lakeshore Flood Warning





A Lakeshore flood warning is in place through 6 pm Saturday. We will have strong east winds driving that water ashore.

Here’s what we are expecting



Snow early Saturday morning will transition over to a wintry mix or rain at times from Green Bay and areas south including the lakeshore. North of Green Bay temperatures will be cold enough where a wintry mix and all snow is forecast. By Saturday night what rain and mix is falling to the south will transition over to all snow. Heavy snow will be falling Saturday night through the morning on Sunday. Travel is expected to be difficult through much of Sunday. We’ll start to see the snow taper through the late afternoon and evening on Sunday with some breezy north to northeast winds which could gust over 30 mph.