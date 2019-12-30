Winter storm warning in place

Your Monday

We should start as rain then transitioning primarily in the afternoon from a mix, to all snow. We will stay in the 30’s during the day

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory till midnight Monday night.

Flood watch

A flood watch expires at 6 AM Monday. Our flood concerns will continue as the additional rain/snow mix and all snow will add to the already high water levels.

More rain

Rain totals by the start of the day will be from a half to 3/4 of an inch additional. Keep in mind, the precipitation will be in a mix form part of the day. The transition from rain-snow will vary around the area.

Snow totals

The snow totals will vary a bit due to transition time and place, but this gives you a general idea of our expectations.

What to Expect

Widespread rain, moderate at times overnight 3-6 AM roughly. We could see another 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of rain. You will see a mix of rain and snow as we go through the day, probably a mix by noon. The afternoon commute will likely be sloppy, a bit challenging for drivers.

