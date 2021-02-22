Wis. Army National Guard 135th Medical Company to deploy overseas in spring

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Soldiers with the 135th Medical Company transport a simulated casualty on a litter during the unit’s annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 12. Approximately three quarters of the 135th Medical Company served on orders for five months, supporting the state’s COVID-19 response and then transitioning to annual training. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Pfc. Sylvia Christensen

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard has announced a group of soldiers will be deployed to the Middle East this spring.

Nearly 60 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers from the 135th Medical Company will mobilize to the U.S. Central Command area, including Kuwait and Iraq, to help Operation Inherent Resolve.

The unit is a group of combat medics along with other medical specialists that will help support service members and allied forces.

  • Soldiers with the 135th Medical Company transport a simulated casualty on a litter during the unit’s annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 12. Approximately three quarters of the 135th Medical Company served on orders for five months, supporting the state’s COVID-19 response and then transitioning to annual training. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Pfc. Sylvia Christensen
  • Sgt. Ethan Peterman, a combat medic with the 135th Medical Company, performs a needle decompression procedure on a simulated casualty during the unit’s annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 12. Approximately three quarters of the 135th Medical Company served on orders for five months, supporting the state’s COVID-19 response and then transitioning to annual training. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Pfc. Sylvia Christensen

Units from the Wisconsin Air National Guard continue their worldwide mobilizations and approximately 35 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s West Bend-based company remain in the Middle East conduction medevac missions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship