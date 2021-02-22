Wis. Army National Guard 135th Medical Company to deploy overseas in spring

Soldiers with the 135th Medical Company transport a simulated casualty on a litter during the unit’s annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 12. Approximately three quarters of the 135th Medical Company served on orders for five months, supporting the state’s COVID-19 response and then transitioning to annual training. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Pfc. Sylvia Christensen

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard has announced a group of soldiers will be deployed to the Middle East this spring.

Nearly 60 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers from the 135th Medical Company will mobilize to the U.S. Central Command area, including Kuwait and Iraq, to help Operation Inherent Resolve.

The unit is a group of combat medics along with other medical specialists that will help support service members and allied forces.

Sgt. Ethan Peterman, a combat medic with the 135th Medical Company, performs a needle decompression procedure on a simulated casualty during the unit’s annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 12. Approximately three quarters of the 135th Medical Company served on orders for five months, supporting the state’s COVID-19 response and then transitioning to annual training. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Pfc. Sylvia Christensen

Units from the Wisconsin Air National Guard continue their worldwide mobilizations and approximately 35 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s West Bend-based company remain in the Middle East conduction medevac missions.