Wis. Army National Guard 135th Medical Company to deploy overseas in spring

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard has announced a group of soldiers will be deployed to the Middle East this spring.
Nearly 60 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers from the 135th Medical Company will mobilize to the U.S. Central Command area, including Kuwait and Iraq, to help Operation Inherent Resolve.
The unit is a group of combat medics along with other medical specialists that will help support service members and allied forces.
Units from the Wisconsin Air National Guard continue their worldwide mobilizations and approximately 35 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s West Bend-based company remain in the Middle East conduction medevac missions.