WAUPACA, Wis (WFRV) – Waupaca artist Patrick Verner is using his talent to benefit the ST. Mark Episcopal Church.

“I decided to make the window for the church, I really like old buildings and I walk my dog down this road every day and I just seen the window there and I just really wanted to do the window,” said Verner.

Verner created a stained glass window for the church out of the kindness of his heart.

“The window totally deteriorated, it looked like it was just in really bad condition, and I know that churches generally don’t make a whole ton of money and stain glass windows are fairly expensive,” explained Verner artist.

Although Verner is not a member of the church Bishop Matthew Gunter says he is thankful for Verner’s generosity and time.

“It’s an amazing grace to have somebody who is a neighbor and saw a need for a window and decided without prompting offered the gift of it, which is really quite remarkable and we’re very grateful,” said Bishop Gunter.

Verner plans to continue fixing the church’s windows throughout the summer.