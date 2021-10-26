Wisconsin Assembly passes workforce housing bills

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a package of bills touted by Republicans and the state’s building and real estate industries as a way to create more affordable housing for workers, reduce regulations, and reform outdated practices.

The Assembly passed the measures on Tuesday. A tight housing market, driven in part by a lack of inventory and a decline in new construction, has resulted in rapidly rising housing prices in many areas, making it more difficult for people to purchase affordable homes.

Republicans who authored the bills pitched them as a way to make Wisconsin an attractive state for workers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Tim Ring

Inside Skinny: Green Bay East Football Coach living a dream at City Stadium

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win over Washington

What's to Eat: Ben's Chili Bowl and Georgetown Cupcakes

Xceptional Athlete: Kaukauna MB Xavier Stueber

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Fox Valley Lutheran sweep to sectionals