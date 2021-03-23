Wisconsin Assembly to vote on election investigation

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, people vote at Jamestown Town Hall in Kieler, Wis. Conservatives are asking a judge to find the Wisconsin Elections Commission in contempt for not immediately purging more than 200,000 voters from the rolls. A judge last month ordered the purge of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond within 30 days to notification sent by the elections commission in October 2019. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly plans to pass a resolution that will authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden narrowly won in the state.

The resolution up on Tuesday is opposed by Democrats. Republican Rep. Joe Sanfelippo says it is needed to give the committee authorization if it decides to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and gather documents.

Voting to authorize an investigation comes after Republicans last month ordered an audit of the election results. Biden defeated Donald Trump by fewer than 21,000 votes in Wisconsin.

That outcome was upheld by a partial recount, and several lawsuits challenging the election failed.