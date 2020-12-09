Wisconsin Attorney General, 47 others file lawsuit against Facebook

FILE – This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 U.S. Facebook users who post about voting may start seeing an addendum to their messages — labels directing readers to authoritative information about the upcoming presidential election. It’s the social network’s latest step to to combat election-related misinformation on its platform as the Nov. 3 election nears — one in which many voters may be submitting ballots by mail for the first time. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Facebook Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that over the last decade, the social networking giant illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats, depriving users of the benefits from competition and reducing privacy protections and services along the way — all in an effort to boost its bottom line through increased advertising revenue.

“Facebook’s market power and tactics have meant less privacy and less choice for consumers, as well as less tech innovation. This bipartisan group is taking action to stop Facebook from continuing to interfere with competition,” says Attorney General Kaul.

According to a release, Facebook’s two most utilized strategies have been to acquire smaller rivals and potential rivals before they could threaten Facebook’s dominance and to suffocate and squash third-party developers that Facebook invited to utilize its platform, allowing Facebook to maintain its monopoly over the social networking market and make billions from advertising.

As one market participant noted, if an app encroached on Facebook’s turf or didn’t consider selling, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg would go into “destroy mode,” subjecting small businesses to the “wrath of Mark.”

The coalition is asking the court to halt Facebook’s illegal, anticompetitive conduct and block the company from continuing this behavior in the future. Additionally, the coalition is asking the court to restrain Facebook from making further acquisitions valued at or in excess of $10 million without advance notice to the state of New York and other plaintiff states.