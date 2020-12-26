Wisconsin Chief Justice decries online attacks on colleagues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court released she is concerned over recent online threats and anti-Semitic attacks against members of the court.

The court recently rejected a lawsuit from President Donald Trump attempting to overturn an election loss in the battleground state.

Trump took to Twitter this week to blast conservative state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn after he sided with liberal justices to end Trump’s legal challenges in the swing state’s court.

Justices Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet have also received misogynistic and anti-Semitic attacks online, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

