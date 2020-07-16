Wisconsin college distances itself from Pence campaign stop

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A small Wisconsin liberal arts college hosting a campaign visit by Vice President Mike Pence has told Pence that he and everyone attending his speech inside a campus building must wear a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance between one another.

The president of Ripon College also distanced the private school from the closed-door event on Friday, saying in an email to the campus community that the school was not organizing it and was merely renting a room to the campaign.

Pence last month encouraged the wearing of a mask, and he wore one at a Louisiana campaign stop earlier this week before taking it off to give his speech.

 VP Pence is scheduled to visit Ripon College in Ripon on Friday, July 17, to deliver remarks. He will then travel to La Crosse and tour Morning Star Farm.

