Wisconsin Democrat faces call to resign amid complaint

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Democratic leaders are calling on a first-term state lawmaker to resign following a complaint that he sexually harassed a legislative employee.

Assembly Democrats leaders on Thursday called for the resignation of Rep. Staush Gruszynski, of Green Bay.

They have stripped him of all committee assignments and say he will no longer caucus with Democrats.

Democrats say an investigation determined that Gruszynski “verbally sexually harassed a legislative employee while in an offsite location after work hours.”

Democratic leaders say that’s a violation of state Assembly policies. Gruszynski has not responded to a message left at his Capitol office seeking comment.